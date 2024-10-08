Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabulous apprentices from across the South Coast have been named as we unveil the finalists for our fabulous apprenticeship awards.

The News and Observer Series 2024 Apprenticeship Awards recognises the best apprentices, mentors, training providers and employers from across the Portsmouth and Chichester areas. This year, there was a huge number of entries from businesses and organisations from in and around the two cities, making it difficult for our judges to select the finalists in the 14 categories.

The winners will be revealed at a glittering awards ceremony at the Portsmouth Marriott on October 24.

Portsmouth News editor Kelly Brown said: “The search for excellence in apprenticeship programmes across our region is now over as we unveil the finalists for the 2024 News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards. Each year, we see a diverse range of applications from apprentices and various organisations, all united in their commitment to recognising and celebrating the exceptional dedication of apprentices and their champions.

“Both the quantity and quality of this year’s nominees was truly exceptional making this year a particularly difficult for our judges for all the right reasons. We now cannot wait to unveil the winners, but for now I congratulate all of the finalists as you are all very much worthy of your place in the final this year!

“We sincerely appreciate the support of our awards sponsors and supporters without which we would not be able to host this amazing event. Our Headline Sponsor - The Royal Navy; category sponsors: Chichester College Group, University of Portsmouth, South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network; support sponsors City of Portsmouth College, PETA and Portsmouth City Council.

Finalists and their supporters are being invited to the awards evening where hospitality students from the Chichester College Group will collaborate with the Marriott Front of House Team and work alongside the chefs in the kitchen to help deliver this fantastic event.

To book your ticket visit: www.seapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Meet our 2024 Finalists

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Fletcher Rutter (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars), Harvey Little (Portsmouth City Council), Max Palmer (Comserv (UK) Ltd), Morgan Rees (Carrington West)

Construction Apprentice of the Year: Esther Boafo (Future Water), Fraser Buttle (Portsmouth City Council), Josh Williams (Mountjoy Ltd), Katie Jackson (Amiri Construction)

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Daniel Lee (Dornan Engineering Services Limited), Danielle Doyle (Solent NHS Trust), George Twine (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars), Lewis Heath (Frazer-Nash Consultancy), Oscar Heckstall-Smith (Complex Asset Management Solutions), Thomas Sullivan (Portsmouth City Council), Val Nistico (Portsmouth City Council)

Diversity and Inclusion Award: Jade Coston (BAE Systems), Minstead Trust (Minstead Trust)

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Aaron McEvoy (Chemring Countermeasures), Alex Holland (Royal Navy), Louisa Andrews (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars), Neil Brayley (Calcinotto Ltd)

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Royal Navy: Danielle Doyle (Solent NHS Trust), Kirsty Vale (Solent NHS Trust)

Higher Apprentice of the Year sponsored by University of Portsmouth: Beth Meredith (Solent NHS Trust), Kirby Mandziej (Carnival UK), Kirsty Cobb (SERT Group) Olivia Lamley (Powder Monkey Brewing Co)

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Angel Collar (Royal Navy), Cael Broadfoot (Comserv (UK) Ltd), Connie Bendle (Silver Lining Convergence), Connor Robson (Comserv (UK) Ltd), Leon Chappell (Mountjoy Ltd), Lilly Nicholas (Motor Marketing UK)

Large Employer of the Year: Frazer-Nash Consultancy, Mountjoy Ltd, Portsmouth City Council, Solent NHS Trust

Mentor of the Year: Gemma Gwilliam (Portsmouth Digital City Project), Kalysha Roberts (Frazer-Nash Consultancy), Kirstin Campbell (Motor Marketing UK), Paul Othen (Mountjoy Ltd)

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Chichester College Group: Cerys Rogers (Portsmouth City Council), Danielle Doyle (Solent NHS Trust), Gabriella Campbell (Safran Helicopter Engines UK)

SME Employer of the Year sponsored by Seaan: Calcinotto Ltd, Motor Marketing UK, Queens Hotel, Safran Helicopter Engines UK

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year: Amy Quade (Court Lane Junior School), Ben Thorne (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars), Charlie Peach (Zinq IT), Ellis Batchelor (Matrix IT), Emma Watson (The Wymering School), Sophie Kelleher (TSAT - New Horizons Primary School)

Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by Royal Navy: "Portsmouth: The Digital City Project" Digital Champions, PETA Ltd, Showcase Training Ltd, Smart Training & Recruitment Limited