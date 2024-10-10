Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anticipation has brewing following an announcement that confirmed a new Toys R Us store will be opening in Havant before christmas.

WHSmith announced plans to continue its partnership with Toys ‘R’ Us last month with the chain revealing that it would be opening up more shop-in-shop Toys R Us locations across the country between September and christmas. Two Hampshire stores were confirmed as part of the announcement: Fareham and Havant.

The chain has now revealed that the Havant Toys R Us shop-in-shop at the WHSmith store will officially open on Saturday, October 19 with a grand opening taking place between 9am and 1pm. The shop, which is located in the WHSmith in The Meridian Centre will be welcoming Geoffrey the Giraffe who will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth over £15 and people are being advised to head down there early as it is anticipated to be extremely busy.

Toys R Us will be opening within the WHSmith store in The Meridian Centre in Havant this month. | Google/ The News

Ian Sanders, group commercial development director at WHSmith, said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Havant. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services. Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”

The new Toys R Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from popular toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more. A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop.

Havant is one of 37 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys R Us with further openings including WHSmith stores in Carlisle, Newbury, Scarborough and Fareham. The opening date for the Fareham store has not been confirmed.