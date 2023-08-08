News you can trust since 1877
Trading Standards joined by police for raids across Portsmouth as illegal tobacco and vapes seized

Trading Standards and police carried out a series of raids across Portsmouth on Tuesday with illegal tobacco and vapes seized.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Officers were seen storming premises in Albert Road, Southsea, before leaving with items in bags as part of the clampdown on the illegal goods. Highland Road was among the other areas targeted by law-enforcers.

A Portsmouth City Council spokeswoman said: “Today the police have supported Trading Standards in carrying out a number of enforcement inspections across Portsmouth. Several seizures have taken place relating to illegal tobacco and single use vapes.”

A police spokeswoman said: “We were assisting Trading Standards with an operation they carried out.”