The positions are ideal for parents looking for a job that fits around the school run, students in higher education or people that are looking for a change of pace.

The company makes it easier for parents to join the team through their Parents Programme, which offers flexible working hours, which gives mums and dads the opportunity to climb the work ladder whilst raising their family.

Travelodge Hampshire are looking for new staff

Hannah Thomson, chief people officer at Travelodge, said: ‘There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s leading names in hospitality. We are dedicated to supporting our colleagues so that they can learn more, earn more and belong.’

The Hampshire branches have a range of positions to fill including hotel manager, hotel supervisor, hotel team member, night reception team, housekeeping weekend team member, housekeeping team member and many more.

Hannah added: ‘Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting, and opens the door to a world of opportunities.

‘The sheer variety of available roles within Travelodge enables us to welcome jobseekers of all types, from those wishing to start a career in hospitality to students, graduates and those looking to make a career change.