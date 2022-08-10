Travelodge is launching a recruitment drive, with over 500 jobs up for grabs across the country, 23 of which are within the 19 Hampshire hotels.
The positions are ideal for parents looking for a job that fits around the school run, students in higher education or people that are looking for a change of pace.
The company makes it easier for parents to join the team through their Parents Programme, which offers flexible working hours, which gives mums and dads the opportunity to climb the work ladder whilst raising their family.
Most Popular
-
1
Google reviews of afternoon tea: Top five places in Portsmouth to get your cake fix
-
2
German Doner Kebab to open first restaurant in Havant
-
3
Here are the rarest 50p coins in circulation and how valuable they are
-
4
Rowlands Castle physio practice helping ‘patients to live a better life’ celebrates 14 years in business
-
5
Cost of living crisis: Why have EDF energy prices only risen by 4% in France compared to 54% in the UK, what is the Ofgem price cap, why has the cap gone up, will submitting a meter reading reduce my bills?
Hannah Thomson, chief people officer at Travelodge, said: ‘There has never been a better time than now to join Travelodge, one of the UK’s leading names in hospitality. We are dedicated to supporting our colleagues so that they can learn more, earn more and belong.’
Read More
The Hampshire branches have a range of positions to fill including hotel manager, hotel supervisor, hotel team member, night reception team, housekeeping weekend team member, housekeeping team member and many more.
Hannah added: ‘Working in the hotel industry is fun and exciting, and opens the door to a world of opportunities.
‘The sheer variety of available roles within Travelodge enables us to welcome jobseekers of all types, from those wishing to start a career in hospitality to students, graduates and those looking to make a career change.
‘With a comprehensive training and development programme in place for all new starters, we look forward to welcoming many new colleagues to the team in the coming weeks.’