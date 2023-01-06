The Portsmouth area has seen some strange things left behind – from a model of Tower Bridge at Portsmouth Travelodge to a set of false comedy teeth at Gosport Travelodge.

Portsmouth City Travelodge has been the host to many unusual losses including a contract to buy a dry cleaning business, eight rolls of Versace Barocco wallpaper and a life sized Pinocchio puppet and Gepetto statue.

A set of comedy false teeth was reported lost in the Gosport Travelodge Picture: Adobe Stock

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: ‘With nearly 19m customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our four hotels in Portsmouth, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. During 2022, this included a life sized Pinocchio puppet and Gepetto statue, a mooring licence for a boat called ‘Seas The Day’ in Southsea harbour and a ceremonial Royal Navy uniform.

‘Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

‘When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.’

Some of the most common items that are left in hotels include chargers, phones, business papers and documents, books, jewellery, toiletries and clothing.

