Triple triumph for Snows Motor Group at the Oscars of the motor trade!

Snows Motor Group, which operates a number of dealerships in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, achieved an incredible triple triumph at the recent Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards – often described as the Oscars of the motor trade.

Its accident repair centre in Southampton, which serves customers from all over Hampshire and further afield, was awarded the title ‘Service and Repair Outlet of the Year’, beating off competition from hundreds of rival businesses across the UK.

In addition, Louis Gaskin, an apprentice technician at Snows Peugeot Portsmouth, in Walton Road, was Highly Commended as a ‘Future Star’ of the automotive industry. Snows won the same accolade for being one of the top three used car dealer groups in the UK.

The award for Louis, a keen Pompey fan who lives in Hilsea, follows on from his recognition earlier this year when was honoured as a ‘Star of Stellantis’ – Stellantis being Peugeot’s parent company.

Highly commended in two categories! Mike Brewer, centre, with Snows Brand Manager Paul Wilde, left, and Louis Gaskin, an apprentice technician at Snows Peugeot Portsmouth.

Hundreds of automotive retailers, plus MOT testing stations and workshops, enter the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards every year. Each one undergoes a rigorous judging process and mystery shopping test before the gongs are handed out.

In the Service and Repair Outlet category, judges were looking for consistently high scores in online reviews, a user-friendly website, courteous phone manners and all-round impeccable customer service.

The Snows Accident Repair Centre excelled on all fronts. Dan Bush, General Manager, said: ‘‘I’m very proud to have picked up this award – not just for me but for our whole team. I’d like to pay tribute to them all and say a huge thank you for their efforts throughout the year.’’

James Baggott, editor and founder of Gosport-based Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘‘Many congratulations to the team at the Snows Accident Repair Centre. During the judging process, we discovered it’s an outfit where quality is the watchword.

Dan Bush, centre, receives the award for Snows Accident Repair Centre from awards night compere Mike Brewer, right, and Michelle Brewer, representing category sponsor OnCue Communications.

‘‘That encompasses the quality of the work carried out on the vehicles in their care and the high level of consideration and attention shown towards customers. Many of them may be feeling somewhat anxious, having recently been involved in a motoring mishap, of course.’’

Awards night host Mike Brewer said: ‘‘Quite often at the Car Dealer Magazine Used Car Awards, we say it was a difficult decision to decide the winner in a particular category.

‘‘However, the Snows Accident Repair Centre made it relatively easy for us in the Service and Repair Outlet section this year – they ticked every box and got everything right. Snows were highly commended in two other key categories so a big well done to everyone concerned.’’

Southampton-based Snows Motor Group represents a number of respected car manufacturers such as BMW, MINI and Mazda at its Portsmouth dealerships. In total, the successful family-owned firm runs more than 50 similar businesses across southern and south-west England.