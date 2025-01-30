UK Connect champions STEM education, inspiring 15,000 young minds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This initiative is delivered through The Farr Foundation, a UK Connect-founded charity dedicated to equipping schools with essential STEM resources. The foundation funds hands-on science workshops and grants for specialist equipment, sparking excitement among young learners about STEM careers.
Building the Future, One Student at a Time
UK Connect’s investment in STEM education is designed to tackle the critical skills gap affecting the construction, manufacturing, and public services industries. Many businesses face an uncertain future without an incoming workforce trained in these fields.
“We believe in connecting more than just networks—we’re connecting the next generation to opportunity,” said PJ Farr, Founder and CEO of UK Connect and Trustee of The Farr Foundation. “When I look at these young people, I see my own journey. Many kids don’t get the chance to explore STEM, but with the right exposure, they can build skills that will lead to successful, rewarding careers.”
Real-World Impact: From Schools to Careers
The Farr Foundation’s impact spans schools across the UK, funding initiatives such as:
- The Royal Institution’s Science in Schools Programme that is delivered nationally.
- STEM grants for schools like Worplesdon Primary Ash Grange and Holy Trinity School, to name a few.
- Support for the Greenpower Education Trust, where students design, build, and race electric cars.
By investing in these programs, UK Connect and The Farr Foundation are shaping the workforce of tomorrow—ensuring more young people have the opportunity to discover and pursue STEM careers.
“Buy One, Give One” – The Power of Partnership
Every time a UK Connect customer purchases a service, a portion of the revenue is reinvested into STEM education. Through the “Buy One, Give One” model, UK Connect customers aren’t just investing in connectivity—they’re helping to inspire and raise the aspirations of future generations.
For businesses in construction and related industries, this initiative is a game-changer. By funding STEM education, UK Connect is actively working to attract new talent, bridge the industry’s skills gap, and inspire the next generation of engineers, technicians, and problem-solvers.
Join the Movement
UK Connect invites its partners and customers to be part of this exciting, meaningful change—because a connected future is built not just with technology, but with talent.