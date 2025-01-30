UK Connect champions STEM education, inspiring 15,000 young minds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

UK Connect, the UK’s leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions, is driving real-world impact beyond connectivity—helping close the skills gap in construction, technology, and engineering. Through its “Buy One, Give One” initiative, UK Connect has funded STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education programs for 15,000 children and young people across the UK, ensuring the next generation can access the skills that industries desperately need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This initiative is delivered through The Farr Foundation, a UK Connect-founded charity dedicated to equipping schools with essential STEM resources. The foundation funds hands-on science workshops and grants for specialist equipment, sparking excitement among young learners about STEM careers.

Building the Future, One Student at a Time

UK Connect’s investment in STEM education is designed to tackle the critical skills gap affecting the construction, manufacturing, and public services industries. Many businesses face an uncertain future without an incoming workforce trained in these fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Science workshop

“We believe in connecting more than just networks—we’re connecting the next generation to opportunity,” said PJ Farr, Founder and CEO of UK Connect and Trustee of The Farr Foundation. “When I look at these young people, I see my own journey. Many kids don’t get the chance to explore STEM, but with the right exposure, they can build skills that will lead to successful, rewarding careers.”

Real-World Impact: From Schools to Careers

The Farr Foundation’s impact spans schools across the UK, funding initiatives such as:

The Royal Institution’s Science in Schools Programme that is delivered nationally.

STEM grants for schools like Worplesdon Primary Ash Grange and Holy Trinity School, to name a few.

Support for the Greenpower Education Trust, where students design, build, and race electric cars.

By investing in these programs, UK Connect and The Farr Foundation are shaping the workforce of tomorrow—ensuring more young people have the opportunity to discover and pursue STEM careers.

“Buy One, Give One” – The Power of Partnership

Every time a UK Connect customer purchases a service, a portion of the revenue is reinvested into STEM education. Through the “Buy One, Give One” model, UK Connect customers aren’t just investing in connectivity—they’re helping to inspire and raise the aspirations of future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For businesses in construction and related industries, this initiative is a game-changer. By funding STEM education, UK Connect is actively working to attract new talent, bridge the industry’s skills gap, and inspire the next generation of engineers, technicians, and problem-solvers.

Join the Movement

UK Connect invites its partners and customers to be part of this exciting, meaningful change—because a connected future is built not just with technology, but with talent.