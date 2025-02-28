Unite accuses Fareham's Kelvion of "betraying" its workers as 150 jobs lost due to Poland relocation

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Feb 2025, 08:02 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 08:15 BST

Manufacturing will stop at a Fareham site today (February 28) as work moves abroad resulting in 150 job losses.

Kelvion have decided to move the manufacturing work to Poland, ending a 100 year of production in the UK. Unite have said the move is a “betrayal” to its workers and will “significantly” impact the local economy.

Manufacturing work at Kelvion's Fareham factory will end today as the company moves work abroad to Poland resulting in 150 jobs lost. | Google

The company began trading in 1921 in London as Searle Radiator before moving to Quay Street in Fareham in the 1930s. In 2014 it became part of the Kelvion group after being bought by private equity company Triton with the site in Fareham producing heat exchangers and dry coolers for a number of industries.

Unite regional officer Malcolm Bonnett said: “Ending production at the site is nothing short of a betrayal of these workers by Kelvion. It brings to an end a proud 100-year-old history of manufacturing and will significantly impact the local economy.

“I want to recognise the efforts of our reps at Kelvion who did everything in their power to keep production in Fareham and then negotiated enhanced redundancy packages for our members when it became clear the company was intent on moving the work abroad.”

While manufacturing will stop today a small number of workers in the research and development and ales departments will remain at the site.

Kelvion have been approached for comment.

