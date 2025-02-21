The recent news of the imminent closure of the Lloyds bank in Southsea has been a ‘bitter blow’ to residents in the area.

Lloyds Bank previously said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch.

Lloys Bank in Palmerston Road, Southsea will close on June 2 | Google

“Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Internet Banking or calling us instead, which means they are using branches much less. Because of this, we'll be closing our Southsea branch.”

As a result of the news, residents expressed their sadness and concern as the closure means only two Lloyds branches will remain in the city, one in Commercial Road and one in Cosham. This will mean that Southsea will be without any bank or building society.

Following the closure announcement, MP Stephen Morgan previously said: “I am deeply disappointed to hear that Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of its Southsea branch.

“Like many constituents, this is a branch that I use regularly and its closure is even more concerning following the shutting of the Natwest, Halifax and Santander branches in Southsea in recent years.

“Brick and mortar bank branches are vital to those in our community who cannot access online banking or prefer to bank in person.

The MP for Portsmouth South has now confirmed that he has met with the management at Lloyds Bank to discuss concerns of residents in the area.

The meeting explored the steps being taken to signpost nearby post offices, which offer in-person banking services, so that customers who cannot use online banking are able to manage their finances in person.

The MP said: “During my meeting with Lloyds Bank this week, I shared my disappointment with their decision and encouraged the bank to take steps to ensure vulnerable people and businesses are supported to find appropriate banking alternatives.

“I also raised the importance of signposting customers to use the nearby post office’s in-person banking services in future.

“I will continue to share constituents questions and feedback with Lloyds to ensure Portsmouth people’s voices are heard.”