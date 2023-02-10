As the Easter half term is coming up quickly, there will be a lot of parents and guardians looking for something to do with their children to keep them active and centres, which are operated by the Hampshire Cultural Trust, are hosting a long list of things to do, with a range of different prices.

FAREHAM

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Easter Bunny gv

ASHCROFT ARTS CENTRE:

Mrs Blossom makes: Eggcellent craft: April, 3, from 10am until 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hop along on to Mrs Blossom makes eggcellent craft workshop this Easter holiday. You will have a cracking good time making crafts to take home.

£10 per child. Suitable for ages 6-11. Pre-booking via website required.

Stage Combat Workshop: Age 8-11 – April, 4, from 10am-12pm.

Stage Combat Workshop: Age 12-16 – April, 4, from 1pm-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Combat workshop focuses on teaching participants the basic techniques of hand-to-hand combat utilised on stage and screen. This workshop is for all abilities and no experience is required.

£10 per child. Suitable for ages 8-11. Pre-booking via website recommended.

Play in a Day: April, 5, from 10am-3pm.

Stage a short play all in a day. children will create characters, make friends and take part in the final performance at the end of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£25 per child. Suitable for ages 7-14. Pre-booking via website required.

Journey to the Stars: April, 15, from 2pm.

Let Squashbox Theatre be your guide on a journey through the universe: across the solar system and to the edge of space and time itself.

£8/ £28 family of four. Suitable for ages 5+, children must be accompanied. Pre-booking via website recommended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creation Station at Westbury Manor Museum – Fareham

Easter craft making: April, 3. There are multiple times including 10:15am-11:15am, 11:30am-12:30pm, 12:45pm-1:45pm and 2:00pm-3:00pm.

Westbury Manor Museum is delighted to be hosting 'Creation Station' Fareham who will be delivering craft sessions on site. Create some Easter Egg bunting and a clay chick or bunny.

Tickets are £6 which includes a babyccino from the museum cafe after the session. Suitable for ages 2+ years, children must be accompanied. Bookings via the creation station website

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Birds Egg Hunt: Thursday 6 to Saturday 8 April and Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 April, 10am-4pm.

There are eight hidden eggs around the museum and children are being tasked to find the eggs. Once completed, spotter sheets can be used to birdwatch at home or in local green spaces.

£2 per trail. Suitable for ages 4+, children must be accompanied.

SEE ALSO: David Attenborough surprises pupils at Hampshire primary school with a hand written note

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOSPORT

Under the sea at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery – Gosport

Under the sea mini make: April, 4, from 10.30am-1pm.

Make a sea creature and then visit the Underwater photography exhibition and see if you can find them in a picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1 per make. Suitable for ages 4+, children must be accompanied.

Beside the sea: April, 6, from 10:30am-12pm and 1:30-3pm.

Take on a beach combing challenge without getting your feet wet. Explore the seaside science collections to discover more about life at the beach. Find out more about seaside holidays of the past and make your own mini Punch and Judy theatre.

£5 per child with accompanying adults free. Suitable for ages 6+, under 8s must be accompanied over 8s can stay on their own. Pre-booking via website required.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coastal creatures mini makes: April, 11, from 10:30am-1pm.

Drop-in and make a sea creature then visit the underwater photography exhibition and see if you can find them in a picture.

£1 per make with accompanying adults free. Suitable for ages 4+, children must be accompanied.

Underwater worlds: April, 13, from 10:30am-12pm and or 1:30-3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be inspired by an underwater photography exhibition where you can then create your own underwater world. Get creative and make a splash.

£5 per child with accompanying adults free. Suitable for ages 6+, under 8s must be accompanied over 8s can stay on their own. Pre-booking via website required.

Springtime secrets trail: April, 1, to April, 15, from 10am-4pm.

Find the clues hidden on the springtime collections throughout the venue to unlock secret facts about this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad