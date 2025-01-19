Located in Gunwharf Quays is the brand new Love Portsmouth pop-up shop which opened its doors to customers on Saturday, January 18. The ‘vibrant hub’ will showcase a range of independent businesses from Portsmouth and the surrounding areas – and the concept has gone down a treat.

Lulu Whitmore, founder of Love Southsea, said: “This is so exciting for Portsmouth’s local businesses. The Love Portsmouth shop is proudly Portsmouth and will be a vibrant hub showcasing incredible local makers and produce producers.

“Portsmouth and Southsea has the best talent, and as a city, we really do know how to shop local. We can’t wait to welcome you all into the shop.”

The store will feature a range of items such as natural skincare, handcrafted jewellery, quality teas, fashion, unique children's clothing, and much more. The Portsmouth Distillery Company, Staggeringly Good Brewery, Southsea Brewing Company, Spice Island Chilli and Yarty will all be showcased in the shop.

Councillor Steve Pitt, leader of the council with responsibility for economic development said: "The Love Portsmouth pop-up shop presents a unique opportunity for our talented small businesses. We are enabling them to expand their reach, enhance their brand visibility, and gain invaluable retail experience.

“This initiative not only empowers our entrepreneurs but also strengthens our local economy by fostering growth and innovation within our business community."

