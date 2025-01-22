Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fashionistas can get their hands on vintage brands for bargain prices at an upcoming clothes kilo sale.

Shoppers will be able to browse through various clothes at St Mary’s Church in Fratton Road, Fratton, next week. The event, organised by Worth the Weight, allows residents to buy apparel from as little as £1, with items priced by weight.

Organiser Chris Davies said: “It’s great seeing new customers realise the amount of quality preloved clothing there is out there, that's always been here, since as far back as the 60s in some cases.”

The event takes place on Saturday, February 1, between 11am and 5pm. It will include nine tonnes (60 rails of clothing) of vintage and pre-owned items to rummage through from a range of different styles, eras and sizes. Residents will be able to buy winter coats, knitwear, outdoor wear and accessories for men and women.

Items priced by weight will cost from £20 per kilo. Heavier items such as coats and jackets may be capped at £20 per item.

Established in 2018, Worth the Weight has been running kilo sales hoping to fight against fast fashion by rehoming vintage and pre-owned clothes. Sales are run every weekend across the UK. Unlike Vinted and Ebay, Worth the Weight gives the opportunity for customers to try on items before buying them to ensure they fit and suite you.

For details about tickets and future events, visit the Worth the Weight website.