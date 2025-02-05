Watch: Picket line plea from drivers as bus strikes continue

Strike action by bus drivers has continued this week in a row over pay and conditions with First Bus (Solent).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action by members of Unite sees drivers and supervisors who are union members taking industrial action on February 2-9, 12-14, 16-23 and 25-27. It follows previous strike action in December and January as a stalemate between the bus company and union members continues.

As previously reported by The News it comes after Unite members from the Hoeford depot rejected a four per cent pay deal for its members and if sighting for First to reinstate terms and conditions which were removed during the Covid pandemic. However First has told The News that it had offered a 7.8 per cent pay increase as part of talks through the mediators ACAS which union members have also rejected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strikers outside Fareham Bus Station. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-9227) | Sarah Standing

However bus drivers on the picket lines at the depot and Fareham Bus Station have said the reinstatement of conditions is key to their aims and it hopes to reverse changes made by the company in the wake of the pandemic.

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear from union members to explain why they are striking this month.

During the strike period a reduced and limited service is operating on routes 1, 3, 5, 9, E1, E2 and X5.

Bus drivers at Hoeford depot. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-9187) | Sarah Standing

Number 1 (Southsea – The Hard)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate every 20-30 mins between approx. 8am and 5pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between approx. 9am and 6pm every 20-40 minutes.

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

Number 3 (Fareham – Portsmouth – Southsea)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 5.30am and 9pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 20-30 mins between approx. 6.30am and 9pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23)- Buses will operate between Fareham and Cosham Health Centre only every 30 mins between approx. 8.30am and 6.30pm

Number 5 (Fareham – Lee – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate a normal timetable except the 6pm departures will not operate.

Number 9 (Fareham – Rowner – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 7.30am and 6.30pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Buses will operate hourly between approx. 9am and 5pm

Number E1/E2 (Fareham – Brockhurst – Gosport)

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - Each route will operate half hourly between 6am and 8.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7am and 8pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - Each route will operate half hourly between 7.30am and 6.30pm with a combined 15-minute frequency between Fareham and Fort Brockhurst

Number X5 (Portsmouth – Fareham – Southampton)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weekdays (February 3 to 7, 12 to 14, 17 to 21, 25 to 27) - No service

Saturdays (February 8 and 22) - Buses will operate hourly between Fareham and Southampton only between approx. 9am and 6pm

Sundays (February 2, 9, 16 and 23) - No service

Strikers outside Fareham Bus Station. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-2055) | Sarah Standing

First Bus said it expects routes 2, 7, 8, 22, Hoverbus (H1), U1, U2 and the Portsmouth Park & Ride (PR1) service to operate as normal as well as school/college services PC1, PC2, RED, SD4, SD5 and SD7.

However it still urged passengers to check before travelling on its website www.firstbus.co.uk/portsmouth-fareham-gosport, social media on X (https://x.com/FirstPortsmouth) at or by calling the First Bus National Contact Centre on 0345 646 0707.

Stagecoach services are unaffected by the strike action.