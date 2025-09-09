The construction of a new supermarket in Havant is progressing at a rapid pace as it gets closer to completion.

Lidl on Purbrook Way is set to open later this year with drone footage from The News showing the progress that has been made in a short space of time. At the start of August the solar panels and roof had been fitted and four weeks on the site is nearing completion with the Lidl signage installed as well as the glass frontage.

The popular supermarket is opening next to the existing B&Q on a plot which is over 2,185 square metres. Once complete, it will have 110 car parking spaces and is expected create 40 full time jobs.

The opening date has not yet been confirmed for the store.

See the progress that has been made on the new Lidl in the video embedded in this article.