Relentless Portsmouth reintroduce gold steak to the menu, a dish made famous by Salt Bae
Relentless Steak and Lobster House in Port Solent has brought back the gold leafed tomahawk steak to its menu. It's a dish that was made famous by Salt Bae at his Nusr-Et steakhouse. Relentless initially introduced it in October 2021 but having received a number of requests from customers it has decided to bring it back and it looks to be here to stay.
Ronnie Read has been a chef at Relentless for over two years and was at the restaurant when it first launched the gold leaf steak. It was introduced as a limited time offer but it could now have a more permanent place on their menu. Ronnie said: "We have had a lot of people requesting it over the last three or four months, so we thought maybe it is time to bring it back and see how we do with it. We are currently selling one or two a week at the moment and everyone has enjoyed it. People have been raving about it so we will continue doing it from now on."
The process to cover the steak in 24 carat gold leaf can be labour intensive, with each one taking around 15 to 20 minutes to cover. Any slight breeze can set Ronnie back as he delicately applies the covering. Despite this, Relentless are now looking to extend the gold leaf treatment to its most popular dish.
Ronnie said: "Our most popular dish is the steak experience for two which includes tomahawk, two fillet, two sirloin, two sides, two sauces and two chips. We are currently toying with the idea of doing the gold experience which would mean all the steaks on that dish would be gold leafed as well." The gold leafed tomahawk steak can be purchased from Relentless for £120.
The gold leafed tomahawk steak can be purchased from Relentless for £120.