Ronnie Read has been a chef at Relentless for over two years and was at the restaurant when it first launched the gold leaf steak. It was introduced as a limited time offer but it could now have a more permanent place on their menu. Ronnie said: "We have had a lot of people requesting it over the last three or four months, so we thought maybe it is time to bring it back and see how we do with it. We are currently selling one or two a week at the moment and everyone has enjoyed it. People have been raving about it so we will continue doing it from now on."