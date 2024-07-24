Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From comical geetings cards to unqiue home decor, there is something for everyone at Stay Lucky in Southsea.

Stay Lucky is located in Elm Grove and it recently opened its doors in July 11. The store is extremely distinguishable with its stylish shopfront and artistic shutters, which have been designed by Fark. The gift shop not only sells unique gifts but it also prides itself on offering a good cup of coffee.

Jim Cox, the owner, has a long background in owning brands and designing products but this is his first physical store and he has been overwhelmed by the positive response from the local community. With the likes of Luckies and Sucks UK part of his brand portfolio, Jim has included a range of his own stock within his store whilst also highlighting products from other businesses across the globe.

Jim said: “My main businesses is product design and product deveopment. We have already got a few brands – but I have never had a shop myself. I love Southsea and just felt that there was niche gap in the market and we wanted to create a fun gift shop.

"Everyone has been really supportive – it is a nice little community down here.

“It is a great combination with the coffee and gifts - we are going to be doing some bits of apparel so we will look at doing some t-shirts.”

Stay Lucky has opened up in Elm Grove, Southsea. Pictured is: Jim Cox, owner of Stay Lucky. Picture: Sarah Standing (230724-2423)

Louise O’Brien, founder of Southsea Folk, is the manager at the new store and she has big plans for Stay Lucky. With coffee being one of the shops selling points, she wants to work together with other businesses to showcase independent stores in and around Southsea.

