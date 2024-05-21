Waterlooville Leisure Centre set for multi-million pound refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans are in the pipeline for a massive refurbishment of Waterlooville Leisure Centre - with better gym facilities, a soft play and new sports pitches among the ideas on the table.

Horizon Leisure has launched a public consultation after securing funding for an extensive overhaul the leisure centre with the hopes that work can begin this summer.

It said that at the heart of the transformation lies a ‘bold expansion’ of the gym facilities with new ‘state-of-the-art equipment and new innovative health and fitness concepts designed to cater to the diverse needs of local residents’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterlooville Leisure Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horizon Leisure hopes to introduce an outdoor sporting offer with an all-weather football pitch and the introduction of Padel courts. Additionally, Horizon Leisure is also looking to create a new soft play facility and an enhanced café offering to encourage more social spaces for children and families. Its previous popular soft play area was closed as a result of the pandemic and the area converted into space for gym classes.

However it has launched a public consultation and is asking members and local residents which is these ideas they prefer and why - as well as inviting thoughts on other ideas. This will help to shape its final plans which is expected to include building out into the overflow carparking area.

Funding for the redevelopment has been provided collaboratively by Winchester City Council, Havant Borough Council and Horizon leisure itself with work due to be completed by early 2025l. Horizon Leisure, which also operates the Havant site, said it plans to keep the leisure centre open throughout the building works to minimise disruption.

Speaking about the project, Mike Lyons, chief executive for Horizon Leisure, said: “As a charitable organisation our aim is to encourage people to lead active, healthy lives. To help achieve this we need inspiring and welcoming facilities with high quality equipment. The population around Waterlooville has significantly increased, with more people moving to the area, so it's important our facilities are able to meet the increased demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in partnership with the local and city councils, we recognise the need to prioritise investment in our facilities to encourage participation and promote wellbeing for all. This substantial investment demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement, enhancing facilities for local people.

“We are looking forward to receiving feedback from our community through the consultation process, so we can create a wellbeing space that residents have given their view on. We hope customers will enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of this facility for years to come.”