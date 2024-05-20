Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire hospice has launched an appeal as it looks for urgent funds to help navigate an uncertain financial future.

The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook has launched a ‘Moments that Matter’ appeal as it seeks help from the community to continue delivering its services. As reported previously by The News, the charity has announced redundancies for approximately 20 people due to the financial issues it is facing. Around 90 per cent of the charities funding comes from public donations.

Deborah Paris, executive chairman of Rowans Hospice, said: “Like many other hospices across the country, the gap between our costs and income has risen significantly. We are now faced with having to make some very difficult decisions in order to try and secure our future financial sustainability.

“Regrettably, this means restructuring our services and making some staff redundant. We are not ceasing services, but will have to reduce the amount of services we provide. In doing so, we will continue to focus on the quality of our care on which so many rely.”

The hospice has provided free pallative and end-of-life care for the past 30 years to Portsmouth, Waterlooville, and the surrounding areas. The appeal is running for the rest of 2024 as they hope for support from individuals, businesses and organisations.