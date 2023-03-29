Daniel Disney’s The Daily Sales profile has 981,345 followers on the platform and provides regular updates for an online community of salespeople. The Waterlooville native started it as a side hustle in 2015 and has since become a pioneer in training people on how to use the platform to generate sales and build contacts.

Daniel has helped entrepreneurs generate millions of pounds worth of business using through LinkedIn and has since become a published author. His first two books, The Million Pound LinkedIn Messageand Ultimate Linkedin Sales Guide, were both deemed as huge successes – with the latter being an Amazon number one bestseller in several categories in less than 12 hours its 2021 launch.

Daniel Disney, a LinkedIn expert, has now launched his third book The Ultimate LinkedIn Messaging Guide. Picture: Habibur Rahman

His latest book – The Ultimate LinkedIn Messaging Guide – released on March 16 and provides a comprehensive guide on how to utilise all of the new features on LinkedIn’s messaging platform. This includes making the perfect audio and video messages, as well as using InMail.

Daniel said: ‘This book was inspired by the huge problem plaguing LinkedIn - spammy sales pitch messages being sent by salespeople all over the world. The terrible practice of copy-paste-send is hugely affecting businesses who just don’t understand how LinkedIn works.

‘My goal is to help people see that it’s not about pitching people, but instead starting real, genuine conversations and building meaningful relationships. When you start sending personalised and relevant messages to the right people on LinkedIn you start to not only get more replies, but you’re able to create significantly more opportunities.’

The Ultimate LinkedIn Messaging Guide helps people generate sales and make contacts on the platform.

The book is aimed at sales professionals, business owners, and entrepreneurs who want to utilise the social media platform to generate business sales. There are 50 sales templates included which cover the four types of messages people can send.

