Daniel Disney has written a new book, Ultimate Linkedin Sales, and Waterstones has agreed to stock it Pictured: Daniel Disney with his new book at Waterstones, Portsmouth on 27 April 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Daniel Disney, from Hambledon, is well known online for his success on the social media platform.

He started The Daily Sales, a community of salespeople, while working full time as a sales director in 2017 - and by 2018 it had grown so big that it became his full-time job.

It has now grown to have more than 635,000 LinkedIn followers with a monthly reach of over 10 million.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Disney has written a new book, Ultimate Linkedin Sales, and Waterstones has agreed to stock it Pictured: Daniel Disney with his new book at Waterstones, Portsmouth on 27 April 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

After closing one of the largest sales ever recorded on LinkedIn, he turned his experiences into a book, The Million Pound LinkedIn Message, which has sold thousands of copies worldwide.

His second book the Ultimate Linkedin Sales Guide has also seen success, becoming an Amazon number one bestseller in several categories in less than 12 hours after it launched.

The book, which is available in hardback and Kindle and has been published by Wiley, has sold copies all over the world already.

But Daniel said he was most proud to see it land on the shelves of one of the area's biggest book stores – Waterstones in Commercial Road, Portsmouth.

Daniel said: ‘I wanted to create a complete guide to LinkedIn for businesses, sales teams and salespeople to help them utilise it the right way to generate more leads and sales.

‘The book covers everything from fully optimising your LinkedIn profile, growing your network with your target customers, sending effective written, audio and video messages, creating engagement content and all of the latest tips, tricks and strategies.

‘It's a very surreal but incredible feeling seeing my book in Waterstones. Having lived and worked here in Portsmouth for most of my life, to now have written a book that's being sold in a bookshop in my home city is just crazy.

‘I've been buying books from Waterstones in Portsmouth city centre for years now, so walking in there and seeing my book on the shelf was a little overwhelming.’

Daniel trains salespeople, sales teams and business owners how to sell on social media and is now viewed as one of the world’s leading experts, as well as being regarded the number one most influential sales expert on LinkedIn for three years running.

The 33-year-old has an impressive history of success in sales, having led sales teams as big as 300+ and worked with companies across the world, including Amazon, Salesforce, Canon, Cambro, as well as local companies such as Novatech and Gemma Lighting.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron