The branch is the latest to close after the business’ administrators failed to secure a buyer for the chain or the majority of its stores. The Waterlooville store’s closure follows that of the Havant branch in the Meridian Shopping Centre, though that is to be converted into a Poundland.

Wilko’s shop in the Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham, will shut its doors for the final time on September 28, and Portsmouth’s Arundel Street store will be closing on October 3.

The Waterlooville branch of Wilko is now closed

It comes as a bitter blow to the towns and to the city centre, with measures taking place to try to encourage more shoppers and visitors to visit the retail centres.