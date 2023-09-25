News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Family pay tribute to woman shot dead - as man faces murder charge
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Nats ‘sorry’ staff off sick ‘will impact’ flights from major airport

Waterlooville's Wilko closes its doors for the last time as the Portsmouth and Fareham stores prepare for their closures

Waterlooville’s Wilko branch has served its last customer after the shop closed its doors for the last time yesterday (Sunday, September 24).
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The branch is the latest to close after the business’ administrators failed to secure a buyer for the chain or the majority of its stores. The Waterlooville store’s closure follows that of the Havant branch in the Meridian Shopping Centre, though that is to be converted into a Poundland.

FOR MORE READ: Havant shop set to become Poundland

Wilko’s shop in the Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham, will shut its doors for the final time on September 28, and Portsmouth’s Arundel Street store will be closing on October 3.

The Waterlooville branch of Wilko is now closedThe Waterlooville branch of Wilko is now closed
The Waterlooville branch of Wilko is now closed
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as a bitter blow to the towns and to the city centre, with measures taking place to try to encourage more shoppers and visitors to visit the retail centres.

In Waterlooville, free parking has been brought in and grants offered to businesses in an attempt to encourage more trade. Large units, including the town’s former Waitrose store, remain empty prompting Havant Borough Council to start drawing up an action plan to revitalise the town centre.

Portsmouth City Council is also looking at ways to encourage more people to visit the city centre.