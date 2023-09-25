Waterlooville's Wilko closes its doors for the last time as the Portsmouth and Fareham stores prepare for their closures
The branch is the latest to close after the business’ administrators failed to secure a buyer for the chain or the majority of its stores. The Waterlooville store’s closure follows that of the Havant branch in the Meridian Shopping Centre, though that is to be converted into a Poundland.
Wilko’s shop in the Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham, will shut its doors for the final time on September 28, and Portsmouth’s Arundel Street store will be closing on October 3.
It comes as a bitter blow to the towns and to the city centre, with measures taking place to try to encourage more shoppers and visitors to visit the retail centres.
In Waterlooville, free parking has been brought in and grants offered to businesses in an attempt to encourage more trade. Large units, including the town’s former Waitrose store, remain empty prompting Havant Borough Council to start drawing up an action plan to revitalise the town centre.