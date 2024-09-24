"We aren't going anywhere": The Body Shop in Whiteley to remain open under new ownership
The Body Shop in Whiteley has confirmed that, despite administration fears earlier this year, it will stay open. The popular UK chain went into administration back in February of this year but the latest news has confirmed that the company has been saved by investment firm, Aurea, who has acquired it.
The new owners have confirmed that there are no plans for further closures and the remaining 113 stores across the UK will remain open - saving over 1,000 jobs. Among the list of stores saved is the Whiteley branch and the Gunwharf Quays branch, both of which will continue operating as usual.
Chloe Chivers, assistant manager at the Whiteley store, said: “So we are now under new ownership so administration has ended.
“Obviously at the beginning of the year we didn’t know that any of this was going to happen and to be honest, a lot of us have been on tender hooks because we didn’t know if we would have a job but now we are thankful that we have been saved and that we are now in this new era.
“We are not going anywhere - we are still going to be serving our customers for years to come.”
This news has been well received by staff and customers alike who are over the moon and excited to ‘start this new era’ with The Body Shop.
