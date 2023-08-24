Wendy's in Portsmouth: Brand new American fast food chain to open in city centre
The former Burton site, located in Commercial Road, has been transformed into a brand new fast food store, which will be offering a range of delicious treats.
From burgers to salads to Frostys, there is something for everyone – and today (August 24), the first 30 customers will be lucky enough to get a free Bacanator combo for free.
Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pitt said: "I am delighted to welcome Wendy's to Portsmouth's Commercial Road. This is a positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre and a good indication of our potential to attract quality inward investment to develop our high street to benefit our local economy.
"Wendy's is a well-known and respected brand, and their decision to open a restaurant in Portsmouth is a vote of confidence in our city. Their arrival will help to attract more visitors and businesses to the area. We are committed to regenerating the city centre and creating a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."
The new store has created over 40 jobs and all of the members of staff live locally, meaning they have a connection to the city.
The staff have all been trained on site and it has taken approximately 8 weeks for the former clothes store to be turned into a brand new, contemporary food site.