Wendy's: Take an exclusive look inside the new American fast food joint which will be opening tomorrow

Wendy’s, located in Commercial Road, will officially be opening tomorrow – here is an exclusive look inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

The American fast food chain has proven a success in a number of other UK stores and finally, the day is nearly here that the doors will be thrust open for locals.

The site will be opening tomorrow (August 24) and The News was invited down to get an exclusive look inside today.

The former Burton site has been completely transformed in approximately eight weeks, offering customers the option to dine in or take away.

Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pitt said: "I am delighted to welcome Wendy's to Portsmouth's Commercial Road. This is a positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre and a good indication of our potential to attract quality inward investment to develop our high street to benefit our local economy.

"Wendy's is a well-known and respected brand, and their decision to open a restaurant in Portsmouth is a vote of confidence in our city. Their arrival will help to attract more visitors and businesses to the area. We are committed to regenerating the city centre and creating a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit. "

The venue will also be offering the first 30 customers a Bacanator combo for free tomorrow and it is expected to be busy over the next few days.

Wendy's Commercial Road, will be opening its door to members of the public tomorrow. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

Wendy's Commercial Road, will be opening its door to members of the public tomorrow. Picture: Mike Cooter (050823)

Wendy's will be opening up in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, tomorrow - here is an exclusive look inside the venue. Picture: Sophie Lewis

Wendy's will be opening up in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, tomorrow - here is an exclusive look inside the venue. Picture: Sophie Lewis

It has taken approximately eight weeks to get the site up and running. Picture: Sophie Lewis

It has taken approximately eight weeks to get the site up and running. Picture: Sophie Lewis

Wendy's will be offering burgers, salads, sides and Frosty's when they officially open tomorrow. Picture: Sophie Lewis

Wendy's will be offering burgers, salads, sides and Frosty's when they officially open tomorrow. Picture: Sophie Lewis

