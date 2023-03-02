What is a Men’s Shed?

Men’s Sheds are places which offer support to men who are struggling with loneliness or looking for structure in their lives.

The Men’s Shed movement started in Australia in the 1990s and has since spread to 12 countries across the globe with roughly 3,000 sheds in operation. Members work on group DIY projects and socialise through outings, community work or over a cup of tea.

A look behind Staunton Men's Shed in Havant on Wednesday, March 1 2023 Pictured: Rock Bowden, Mick Tombs, Richard Hockney and Mike Adams

There are 553 Men’s Sheds in the UK - and another 129 currently in development - 48 of which are in the Southern Men’s Shed network, founded in Portsmouth six years ago.

How do they help people?

The activities offered by Men’s Sheds can provide structure for men, particularly after retirement, who have lost a sense of purpose.

Members of the Staunton Men’s shed are reaching out to men struggling with loneliness or a lack of structure in their lives.

A look behind Staunton Men's shed in Havant on Wednesday, March 1 2023 Pictured: Richard Hockney working on a hedgehog house

The Staunton Shed is open between 9.30am to 3pm five days a week at Staunton Country Park, Havant, and currently has 22 members who are in their late 50s to early 80s.

Rick Bowden, who opened the branch in 2021 alongside social secretary Mick Tombs, said: ‘A men’s shed is a place of refuge for older gentlemen - they don’t have to be elderly or pensioners. It's for people that need some sort of rhythm in life.

‘We do woodwork and metalwork and we’ve got every type of equipment that you require to do the jobs. If anybody isn’t capable of using the machine or doesn’t know how to use it, there’s always support here.

A look behind Staunton Men's Shed in Havant on Wednesday, March 1 2023. Pictured: Mike Adams working on an advent calender.

‘We’ve got people from all walks of life. Lorry drivers, film set builders, nurses, a former headmaster - it doesn’t matter what type of person it is, they’re welcome.

‘It’s a new life, or a return to a decent life whereas they would normally be sat at home watching daytime TV, doing jigsaw puzzles or things like that. They can continue their life with format.

‘We've got members that were suffering from severe depression and they’ve come in here and their way of life is entirely different. We’ve got members who say “you don’t know what it’s done for us.”’

Social secretary Mick Tombs said ‘I try to organise something once a month which gets us out of the shed as well as getting people out from home. A lot of these activities do involve partners so there is a women’s side of things as well.’

The group makes items to sell, to be donated to the park, help each other with personal projects and repair things for people who ask them.

Mike Adams, 84, said that joining the Staunton Men’s Shed has helped him through some tough periods of mental health during which he struggled with suicidal thoughts before finding the group.

Men’s Sheds in Portsmouth and surrounding areas

Here are some local Men’s Sheds and how you can get in touch:

Portsea Men’s Shed - Wickham Street, Portsmouth, PO1 3EF

The Portsea Men’s Shed is located in the Wickham Street Car Park opposite the Hard Interchange bus station. The entrance is through an open gate on the corner of Wickham Street and Clock Street and it opens on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9:30am.

Fareham Men's Shed - Titchfield Festival Theatre, 73 St Margarets Lane, Titchfield, PO14 4BG

07786107001

Members meet on Mondays to Fridays between 10am and 3pm.

Gosport Men's Shed - HMS St. Vincent, Forton Road, Gosport, PO12 4QA

02392 341061 – 07852 452664

Hamesh - Langstone Technology Park, Langstone Road, Havant, PO9 1SA

Havant Men's Shed - 43 Fraser Road, Havant, PO9 3EJ

023 9248 3130

Hayling Island Men's Shed - South Hayling United Reformed Church, Hollow Lane, PO11 9EY

www.himensshed.org

023 9400 5160 – 07748 454876

Southsea Men's Shed - Montgomerie Road, Southsea, PO5 1PS

07850990305

Waterlooville Men's Shed - Old Pavillion, Padnell Road, Cowplain, PO8 8EA

07450439906

Staunton Park Men’s Shed – Staunton Country Park, Middle Park Way, Havant PO9 5HB