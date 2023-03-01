Sam Hope has been in the ocean every day without fail for an entire year and has encouraged others - including Elin’s mum Deryn Martin - to join her in the sea after she decided to embark on her mission – in aid of Lepra UK - as a way to honour Elin Martin who was tragically killed last year in a bus collision at Gunwharf Quays. She took her final dip this evening (Wednesday, March 1)

Speaking ahead of the ‘emotional’ achievement, Sam said: ‘I’m doing this because tragically my son’s girlfriend was killed at the end of January last year outside Gunwharf, and she wanted to be a doctor. I was dipping in the sea anyway and I just thought that would be something that I could do.

Samantha Hope is raising money for Lepra UK in memory of Elin by taking a dip in the ocean every day for a year. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Some days have been more of a challenge than others like if it’s been really windy and rainy and hailing but it’s literally a few minutes out of your day so you just kind of get on with it.

‘We’ve raised so much money, not just through me doing this but my son and his friend ran in the London marathon and we held a fundraiser at the Village Home. We just want to raise awareness for leprosy because not many people realise that it’s still around – I didn’t.’

Sam added that she will continue with her hobby, from which a group called the ‘Salty Sunflowers’ has grown and accumulated about 50 members, but probably not every day.

Since her death in January 2022, those close to Elin have raised almost £16,000 for UK charity Lepra which helps those suffering from leprosy and lymphatic filariasis in India, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. The cause was chosen due to Elin’s ambition to study neglected tropical diseases at university.

Pictured: Samantha Hope with her friends and family the sea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sam also helped to organise the illumination of the Spinnaker Tower this January which glowed blue on the anniversary of Elin’s death – and world leprosy day. Elin was just 18 when she died.

Deryn, who was one of 20 people who braved the water on Wednesday, March 1, added: ‘I think she’s been doing amazingly well for the whole year. It’s just great. She’s personally raised a lot of money for Lepra as well. I didn’t think I’d be able to keep up with her and I certainly haven’t been in every day - but this time last year nobody would have ever had me going in the sea.

‘It looks really lovely today. When we started last March, the tide was right out and we almost had to walk to the Isle of Wight before we could get our shoulders under.’

Pictured: Samantha Hope with her children, Ethan 18, Joni Lewis 10 and Elliot 17 before going into the sea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Deryn added that she has finds the new hobby calming and also plans to keep it up.

Among the dippers was Sam’s friend Hazel Finn who said: ‘It’s really emotional because I know how much this has meant to her and how much it has helped her as well. Once a week can be difficult sometimes but she’s in there every day because she’s committed to it.’