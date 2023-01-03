Many would love to be an actor (photo: Adobe)

An alarming quarter of Brits are considering quitting their jobs this month for more challenging careers.

Our nation's workers are reportedly stuck in career ruts, daydreaming of starting increasingly interesting opportunism, according to new research.

Over four in ten (41 per cent) feel like they are on a “hamster’s wheel” when it comes to their occupation while almost one in two (49 per cent) dream of a career pivot.

Travel consultant is most desired job (photo: Adobe)

According to research by an international coding boot camp, 37 per cent hate what they do and wish they could quit to do something better, an amazing 25 per cent planning to ditch their job in January to pursue more exciting employment.

Research reveals 37 to 38 is the age we feel most stagnant in our work life with women feeling disillusioned a year earlier than men.

The UK public aged in their thirties are most likely to be planning a work make-over with 45 per cent saying they spend their days daydreaming about enjoying a completely different position.

Almost half (49 per cent) would like to do something completely different with almost a quarter (23 per cent) admitting they have already made plans to start their own business this year.

Dog walking dream among career changes (photo: Adobe)

Some 17 per cent would like to be a travel consultant while 15 per cent want to do something more creative like pen a novel.

Acting (13 per cent), social media influencing (12 per cent) and TV presenting (11 per cent) also appear among our list of dream jobs.

The technology sector proves to be a popular industry for those looking for a change with app developer (11 per cent), video game designer (ten per cent), web designer (ten per cent) and VR/AI engineer (four per cent) all featuring among the nation’s dream jobs.

Andrew Moffat, General Manager at Le Wagon UK, who commissioned findings, said, "Our research indicates just how many people are stuck in a career rut and want to try something new.

Author is another favoured dream job (photo: Adobe)

"Switching your career by learning new tech skills can often seem like a huge leap but every day we see people at all stages of their life transform their career opportunities in just nine weeks.

"Within six months over 90 per cent of our students then use our dedicated career services and employer networks to find a job that fits their needs, passions, and ambition.

“Tech skills, like being able to develop an app, offer greater earning potential and flexibility in terms of remote work when compared to more traditional roles.

"These skills also serve as a great foundation for becoming an entrepreneur.”

Stretch your imagination with yoga teaching dream job (photo: Adobe)

Almost a third (29 per cent) of the 2,000 UK individuals polled would love to start an app-based business with almost one in five (19 per cent) saying they have a winning idea for a new application already in mind.

And over one in four (27 per cent) admit they would like to make the move into the technology sector but don’t have the skills to make the leap.

When it comes to starting a business, almost half (49 per cent) admit that not having to answer to anyone is a motivation while 63 per cent are just looking for an enjoyable job that pays for their outgoings.

Some four in ten (40 per cent) confess they are not brave enough to make the jump into a completely different career, biggest barriers being fear of the unknown (60 per cent), having to take a pay cut (43 per cent) and getting our foot in the door (41 per cent) while 32 per cent admit retraining puts them off.

Among those who have made the leap and changed their career, their advice is to have confidence and courage in yourself (44 per cent), do not be afraid of doing something different (38 per cent) and be brave and go for it (36 per cent).

Remembering life is too short to stay in a job you do not like (41 per cent) is also key.

Video games designer among most popular career change choices (photo: Adobe)

Our dream careers

Travel consultant 17%

Dog walker 16%

Author 15%

Actor 13%

Social media influencer 12%

Party planner 12%

Food pop-up owner 11%

TV presenter 11%

App developer 11%

Video game designer 10%

Web designer 10%

Data analyst 10%

Fashion designer 8%

Personal trainer 8%

Tattoo artist 6%

Yoga teacher 6%

VR/AI engineer 4%

Surfing instructor 3%

Feng Shui consultant 3%

