WATCH: Whiteley flash mob surprises shoppers as Buskerteers Choir raise money for Comic Relief
A 100 strong Buskerteers Choir performed a number of surprise flash mob performances at Whiteley Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 24. The surprise performances were in aid of Comic Relief with the choir starting with a rendition of Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' which will also be released as a single.
Kurt Munro, Choir Leader for Buskerteers Choir, said: ‘What an amazing day we had at Whiteley. Everybody I spoke to were really positive about what we were doing and very complimentary about my dress! I couldn’t be prouder of the choir, they sang brilliantly and had an excellent time!”
The choir are hoping to beat their previous charity single which was released in 2022 and reached 22 in the UK singles chart. The single is also in aid of Comic Relief which is a charity that uses the power of laughter and entertainment to combat poverty in the UK and around the world.
Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “It’s been a long time since we saw something like this at Whiteley, what an amazing performance by the Buskerteers Choir for us to host and we know how much visitors enjoyed it – it was great to see shoppers stopping to watch or dance along! The impact that Comic Relief has in communities across the UK cannot be understated and for us to have played a small role in making this year, Sir Lenny Henry’s last as host, its biggest yet is a source of huge pride for all of us here at Whiteley.”