Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 100 strong Buskerteers Choir performed a number of surprise flash mob performances at Whiteley Shopping Centre on Saturday, February 24. The surprise performances were in aid of Comic Relief with the choir starting with a rendition of Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' which will also be released as a single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kurt Munro, Choir Leader for Buskerteers Choir, said: ‘What an amazing day we had at Whiteley. Everybody I spoke to were really positive about what we were doing and very complimentary about my dress! I couldn’t be prouder of the choir, they sang brilliantly and had an excellent time!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir are hoping to beat their previous charity single which was released in 2022 and reached 22 in the UK singles chart. The single is also in aid of Comic Relief which is a charity that uses the power of laughter and entertainment to combat poverty in the UK and around the world.

Shoppers at Whiteley were treated to a surprise rendition of Tina Turner's 'Proud Mary' by 100 strong flash mob who were raising money for Comic Relief