McDonald's is set to take over the unit at Whiteley Shopping Centre

Winchester City Council has already granted planning permission for signage, alterations to the shop front and the creation of a new door, clearing the way for the new eatery to open in the former Chimichanga and Hancock's unit. It is now waiting final approval over its building control plans which includes the creation of a new mezzanine floor. A decision is due this week.

News that McDonald's is set to open in Whiteley follows the recent opening of a new branch in Portsmouth's North End as well as news that the chain also plans to open up in a new Gosport location.

It also follows the opening of a number of new places to eat which have opened in Whiteley over the past year including Greggs in December. However the dinosaur-themed Jurassic Grill at Whiteley closed its doors at the beginning of the year after its parent company was put up for sale - leaving the unit empty.