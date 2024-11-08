Ellis Treeby, 7, from Locks Heath, was given the opportunity to try out the experiences on offer at Whiteley Shopping Centre after it announced it was looking for a Chief Fun Officer last month. Ellis described it as the “best day ever” after testing toys, riding teacups and even rock climbing as he gave a kid’s perspective of the services on offer.

Ellis’ application was picked out by the team at Whiteley after impressing them with his knowledge of the centre as well as his enthusiasm for the role. His dad, Mark, also highlighted his pride in Ellis and watching him overcome the challenges that come with his achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and how excited he would be to put the centre to the test.

Upon being named chief fun officer, Ellis, along with his dad, mum (Nicola) and younger brother (Owen) enjoyed a fun-filled day including toy testing at The Entertainer, an interactive learning session at Explore Learning, as well as perusing the books at Waterstones before enjoying a lunch at Frankie & Benny’s.

Ellis then finished his day rock climbing at his favourite place, Rock Up. Ellis said: “I had the best day ever at Whiteley – I didn’t want it to end! My favourite thing was going climbing at Rock Up, and I loved toy testing at The Entertainer – I even got to choose a toy to take home!

“Lunch at Frankie & Benny’s was delicious and I got to be with my family the entire day which was even better. I can’t wait to come back again!”

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “We had so many wonderful applications from across our amazing community around Whiteley, and were blown away by everyone’s passion for the centre and the job!

“It was difficult picking just one candidate, but Ellis stood out as a brilliant choice for us to enjoy his perfect day at the centre and let us know his thoughts. We’re always looking for ways to enhance our visitor experience, and we’d like to thank Ellis for helping us do just that.”

1 . Whiteley Chief Fun Officer Ellis Treeby, 7, was appointed as Whiteley Shopping Centre's chief fun officer | Daniel Dayment / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Whiteley Chief Fun Officer Ellis said his favourite activity was climbing at Rock Up. | Daniel Dayment / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Whiteley Chief Fun Officer Ellis and Owen got to try out the recently opened teacups and carousel at Whiteley | Daniel Dayment / SWNS Photo Sales

4 . Whiteley Chief Fun Officer The new chief fun officer takes a look at the offerings at Waterstones in Whiteley. | Daniel Dayment / SWNS Photo Sales