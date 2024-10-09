Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whiteley Shopping Centre is on the hunt for its first ever CFO – and it’s not Chief Finance Officer but a Chief Fun Officer!

The lucky young recruit will bag their dream role, with the opportunity to try out the wealth of retailers and experiences at the centre for free, indulging in tasty treats and bagging plenty of goodies all in exchange for their review.

The new CFO will spend a big day out at the centre testing the latest toys at The Entertainer and getting lost in a world of imagination at Waterstones, with both retailers offering exciting freebies and vouchers for the new recruit to takeaway.

What’s more, the CFO will also get the chance to take on a unique experience at Explore Learning, climb to new heights at Whiteley’s leisure venue Rock Up, and fuel up with a free meal at Frankie and Bennys. The ideal candidate for the role will be a fun-loving adventurer who loves trying new experiences and must be aged between four and twelve.

Mia Gordon, centre manager at Whiteley, said: “At Whiteley, we’re constantly looking to improve the experience of our visitors, and launching the quest for our new CFO will do just that, helping one lucky family to make unforgettable memories!

“Whether you’re shopping for your autumn wardrobe, sampling the latest menus or catching the biggest new blockbuster, Whiteley is the perfect place to enjoy a family day out, and our CFO’s suggestions will help us to make sure we’re giving visitors the best possible time this October half term and beyond.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a child to become our new Chief Fun Officer will be the ultimate test to see how we shape up, and we can’t wait to welcome the lucky recruit to the centre!”

To apply for the opportunity of a lifetime, youngsters should ask their parent or guardian to email [email protected] with their name, age and why they’d be the perfect candidate, by Sunday, October 20. The successful candidate must be able to visit Whiteley on either October 31, November 1 or November 2 for their fun-filled day of activities.

For more information and to find out whether the CFO role is for you, view the full job description and terms & conditions here https://www.whiteleyshopping.co.uk/chief-fun-officer-competition-terms-conditions