Parent company Landsec has forged a partnership ARC-UK Technologies to reduce carbon emissions at the retail outlet. Plastic will be removed from vinyl displays across the stores.

Pablo Sueiras, Landsec head of retail asset management, said: ‘We create sustainable places, ensuring that we reduce the environmental impact of our destinations at every turn. By partnering with our customers, guests and suppliers, we believe our spaces can generate value for people and the planet.

Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We’re looking at how we can make every element of our business more sustainable and working with ARC-UK Technologies has allowed us to make a tangible step in reducing our environmental impact across our retail destinations.’ The partnership is supporting Portsmouth’s net zero by 2030 plan.

ARC-UK Technologies is one of the first print companies to become carbon-neutral. The business aims to offer environmentally friendly advertising graphics at Landsec’s UK shopping centres.

ARC’s head of sales for UK & Europe, Darren Moorhouse, said: ‘It is our aim to ensure that reducing carbon footprints and cutting emissions in line with local communities’ targets is a cornerstone of our business. We believe strongly in helping our environment and our carbon neutral production sets a precedent for the industry as we become one of the first printing companies to offer this.

‘Our partnership with Landsec further supports these plans and we look forward to working together to help tackle the UK’s carbon footprint.’ The company is planning to power its headquarters in Dartford entirely from renewable energy by June 24.

ARC works alongside carbon footprint experts Carbon Quota to offset print-related carbon emissions during the manufacturing process. Jenny May from Carbon Quota, said: ‘Demand is increasing rapidly for carbon measurements across the print sector, it’s therefore vital for manufacturers to take control of their emissions.

‘A growing trend we are seeing is that suppliers are losing contracts if they can’t provide accurate carbon reporting. ARC-UK Technologies are ahead of the competition and clearly see the benefits of managing their carbon impact effectively.