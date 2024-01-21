Woolworths: Legendary high street brand could make Portsmouth and UK return as Europe boss eyes expansion
An iconic brand which disappeared from the UK high streets could make a shocking return, according to its German boss.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Woolworths, which had stores in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and West Street in Fareham, has been expanding its physical store portfolio across Europe. Roman Heini is leading an expansion of Woolworth Germany and British stores are on his "bucket list", according to the Daily Mirror.
The brand famous for its pick and mix sweet counters and other bargains disappeared from city and town centres in 2009 - with the company falling into administration after 100 years. Mr Heini told the national publication: "I don’t know of any brands where the recognition will be as high as it is in Britain, without having any stores.
"We have secured all the trademarks for the brand for the whole of Europe, so we could operate if we make the decision. It may be in the mix for the mid or long-term future." In the same year as the UK bankruptcy, Woolworth Germany also plunged into financial ruin.
The brand has since been making a comeback and has been expanding in Poland and Austria. Its recent incarnation does not sell online, has over 600 shops and specialises in own-brand household goods and clothing. Mr Heini, who is a former boss of Aldi and Lidl, told Retail Week: "There are over 300 million potential consumers in Europe and no dominating player. The market is still there to be divided between the potential players for the future.”