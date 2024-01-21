An iconic brand which disappeared from the UK high streets could make a shocking return, according to its German boss.

Woolworths, which had stores in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and West Street in Fareham, has been expanding its physical store portfolio across Europe. Roman Heini is leading an expansion of Woolworth Germany and British stores are on his "bucket list", according to the Daily Mirror.

The site of the former Woolworths store in Commercial Road. Woolworth Germany has been expanding rapidly, with the boss of the firm hoping to add UK sites to the company's portfolio. Picture: PAUL JACOBS (084813-1)

Woolworths in Fareham's West Street in 1994. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

The brand famous for its pick and mix sweet counters and other bargains disappeared from city and town centres in 2009 - with the company falling into administration after 100 years. Mr Heini told the national publication: "I don’t know of any brands where the recognition will be as high as it is in Britain, without having any stores.

"We have secured all the trademarks for the brand for the whole of Europe, so we could operate if we make the decision. It may be in the mix for the mid or long-term future." In the same year as the UK bankruptcy, Woolworth Germany also plunged into financial ruin.