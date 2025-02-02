Worth the Weight vintage clothes sale proves a hit as shoppers pick up bargains by the bagful in Fratton

By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 2nd Feb 2025, 12:21 BST
A unique shopping experience arrived in Portsmouth yesterday with shoppers flocking to Fratton to pick up clothes sold by the kilo.

The Worth the Weight vintage clothes sale took place in St Mary’s Church on Saturday, February 1, and it proved to be a success. Around nine tonnes of hand-picked pre-owned clothes were brought to the event yesterday as shoppers got the chance to buy a kilo of items for £20.

Worth the Weight was started in Sheffield in 2018 as a way to fight fast fashion. Seven years on, it now travels the country holding popular events where shoppers can find good value for money. Keen eyed shoppers found some bargains on the rails yesterday with big brands such as Adidas in amongst the stock.

If you missed the opportunity to attend this time, the next nearest Worth the Weight sale will be in Bournemouth on Saturday, March 1.

Here are 14 pictures of the popular event:

Morgan Reed with her bag of clothes to be weighed, and paid for by the kilogram. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-37)

1. Worth the Weight

Morgan Reed with her bag of clothes to be weighed, and paid for by the kilogram. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Natalie Evans (left) with her daughter and a family friend at Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale, St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-47)

2. Worth the Weight

Natalie Evans (left) with her daughter and a family friend at Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale, St Mary's Church, Fratton. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-47) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale took place at St Mary's Church, Fratton, on Saturday, February 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-46)

3. Worth the Weight

Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale took place at St Mary's Church, Fratton, on Saturday, February 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-46) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale saw nine tonnes of clothing arrive at St Mary's Church, Fratton, to be picked through. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-47)

4. Worth the Weight

Worth the Weight Vintage Kilo Sale saw nine tonnes of clothing arrive at St Mary's Church, Fratton, to be picked through. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010225-47) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

