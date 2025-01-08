Breaking
Traffic held after 'serious' crash on M27 link with A27 in Portsmouth involving two lorries and van
A “serious” crash reportedly involving two lorries and a van has led to all lanes being stopped on the M27 in Portsmouth.
AA Traffic News said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on A27 Bypass Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road. Held around 11:40am.”
A reader, posting on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel page, said: “Serious RTA carriageway completely blocked. Two HGV's and a van.”
There was also a crash on the M275 southbound around 10.30am that led to a lane closure.
