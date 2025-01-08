Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A “serious” crash reportedly involving two lorries and a van has led to all lanes being stopped on the M27 in Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

AA Traffic News said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on A27 Bypass Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road. Held around 11:40am.”

A reader, posting on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel page, said: “Serious RTA carriageway completely blocked. Two HGV's and a van.”

There was also a crash on the M275 southbound around 10.30am that led to a lane closure.