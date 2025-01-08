Breaking

Traffic held after 'serious' crash on M27 link with A27 in Portsmouth involving two lorries and van

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A “serious” crash reportedly involving two lorries and a van has led to all lanes being stopped on the M27 in Portsmouth.

Breaking newsBreaking news
Breaking news

AA Traffic News said: “All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on A27 Bypass Eastbound from M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout) to A2030 Eastern Road. Held around 11:40am.”

A reader, posting on The News’ Hampshire Traffic and Travel page, said: “Serious RTA carriageway completely blocked. Two HGV's and a van.”

There was also a crash on the M275 southbound around 10.30am that led to a lane closure.

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice