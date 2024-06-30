A large number of people taking part in the races have been significantly impacted by cancer and have first hand experience of what the disease can do to families.

Marion Clist, headteacher of Woodcott Primary School in Gosport is currently receiving treatment for ovarian cancer. Marion said: “I’ve got 16 members of staff here taking part today. I was diagnosed on the last day of term in December after experiencing abdominal pains, urinary problems, bloating and I felt like I couldn’t swallow.

“I’ve had chemotherapy, surgery and more chemotherapy and I have one more treatment left to go. My amazing children at my school, who I miss so much, have even done their own Race for Life and raised over £500.”

So far this weekend, more than £320,000 has been raised for Cancer Research UK - vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives.

Claire Downie, from Cosham, had a special t-shirt made in memory of her husband as she took part in the 10k. Claire, 46, said: My husband, Paul, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2016 and passed away five weeks later. I do as much as I can now to raise money to prevent other people going through what he did.”

People attending the event today had a range of entertainment to keep them busy while they waited for the horn to kick start the races. From a stilt walker to the Rock Choir to a bubble artist, there was something for everyone.

Elisa Mitchell Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Hampshire, said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone across Portsmouth and beyond for their support at this year’s Race for Life events, including those who take part, those who sponsor the participants, those who share their stories to inspire others and the volunteers that enable us to host our incredible events.

“It’s been a fantastic weekend at Race for Life Portsmouth, full of emotion, courage, tears, laughter and hope as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Race For Life event in Southsea, Hampshire. Sunday 30th June 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

