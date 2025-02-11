A 24 Hour Bowlathon event took place at Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club to raise money for a charity which supports poorly children and their families.

Debbie Watts, President at Palmerston Indoor Bowls Club, along with her husband Mick bowled 24 hours non-stop in aid of Sophie’s Legacy at the club in Palmerston Drive, Fareham on February 1.

Members and non- members were invited to take part for a small fee for a 1 hour session joining them on the carpet for a game of bowls.

Debbie and Mick Watts from Gosport were well supported throughout the 24 hour challenge at the club to benefit president Debbie’s chosen charity ‘Sophie’s Legacy’. A charity set up to help support families of young children in hospital undergoing long-term treatment.

Debbie Watts, club president commented: “Now we have had time to reflect on the event and count up the donations, we are delighted to confirm we raised more than £2,600.00 for the 24 hour Bowlathon. We are so grateful to everyone that supported the event. Special thanks goes to Adi Booth who stayed with us throughout the event totalling statistics and scores and managing the games with all the volunteers.”

Debbie continued, “Total number of woods delivered 2,228 (ish) number of ends 164, money raised and is still coming in £2,600. This included cake sale money and sales of handmade quilts. This figure will be added to the other events that were held, throughout 2024. I cannot thank everyone enough for all their support.”

Sophie's Legacy was created in memorial of Sophie Fairall and the legacy of change she wanted to create.

Sophie had just turned 9 when she was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in September 2020. During her treatment, she endured 9 rounds of intense chemotherapy and 7 weeks of radiotherapy.

Sophie never managed to get into remission and in June 2021, after only eight weeks on a programme of maintenance chemotherapy, she relapsed. With no treatment options left Sophie passed away aged 10, in September 2021, just 1 year after her diagnosis.