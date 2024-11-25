A collaboration between Portsmouth City Council and Portsmouth Hospitals is helping parents register their babies on the ward

New parents are now able to register their baby from the comfort of their hospital bed thanks to a new collaboration between Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust and Portsmouth City Council.

The collaboration sees a Portsmouth City Council registrar working from the postnatal ward three days a week, allowing new parents to register the birth of their child before leaving, or as part of the babies check up appointment.

The Birth Registration Service supports new parents through the registration process, which takes just 10-15 minutes, enabling them to get a head start on applying for important documents such as the child’s birth certificate.

The service has become an immediate hit, registering over 250 births in just seven weeks, with parents praising its convenience and ease. Being based at the hospital has been especially important to parents whose babies are poorly, allowing them to register their child on-site, spending as little time away from them as needed.

Raye Clarke, 20, from Southsea was able to register her son Tommy-Raye from her bed. “The service was amazing and really helpful. It was brilliant that I didn’t have to wait or get an appointment and could just get him registered here. They did it all bedside as well, so it was really convenient.”

Councillor Chris Attwell, Cabinet Member for Central Services said: "We are excited to be able to offer this service in collaboration with Portsmouth Hospitals, making it easier for parents to register their baby's birth before leaving hospital. Anything that makes those early days any easier is definitely a win!"

Natalie Garnham, 31 and from Gosport used the service to register her daughter Valerie-Grace. “It was so much easier than having to book it and then go down to the library and register. This is my fourth baby and this is the first one I have been able to register on the ward. It was just so much easier.”

The service currently runs three days a week but has been such a success with parents that discussions have begun about extending it to five days a week. Gemma New, Interim Deputy Director of Midwifery said: “We’re excited that Maternity Services at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, in partnership with Portsmouth City Council, are now offering families the chance to register their baby's birth before leaving the hospital or during the baby's check-up appointment. This excellent service allows families to register births in a timely manner, eliminating the need for an extra trip to the register office. It also supports families living outside the area, those with babies in the neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and those experiencing bereavement.”

The first few days and weeks after giving birth can be a daunting and exhausting time for all parents, especially first time parents. The Birth Registration Services enables parents to quickly and conveniently complete an important step whilst still in hospital, giving them one less thing to think about and enabling them to spend more time with their child.