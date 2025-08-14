A New Comedy Night Bursts Onto the Scene in Cosham
Promising an evening packed with top-tier talent, the debut event features a stellar lineup of professional comedians, including acclaimed headliner Marcus Brigstocke, known for his sharp wit and appearances on Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo and BBC Radio 4. Opening the show will be Paul McCaffrey, a fan-favourite on Live at the Apollo and Impractical Jokers UK.
This exciting new addition to Cosham’s entertainment calendar is spearheaded by local comedian and promoter Travis Booth-Millard, who will also host the night.
“I am extremely excited to bring this event to the people of Cosham,” said Booth-Millard. “I am confident that our headliner Marcus Brigstocke will put the cherry on top of a hilarious evening.”
Chuckling Cherries Comedy aims to become a regular fixture in Portsmouth’s live entertainment scene, delivering big laughs and brilliant lineups in an intimate, welcoming setting.
Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show starting promptly at 8:00 PM. The ticket price is £14, available to purchase at the venue (no fee) or online (subject to a small booking fee). Early arrival is recommended to secure the best seats.Tickets are available now and expected to sell quickly.
While the BT Social Club offers a friendly and intimate setting perfect for live comedy, please note that the venuedoes not currently have step-free or wheelchair access.
Future shows are already lined up. The next date is Friday, 14th November 2025, featuring another stellar lineup to be announced soon - tickets are already available, giving audiences the chance to secure their spot early.
Event Details:
What: Chuckling Cherries Comedy Stand-Up Comedy Night
When: Friday, 5th September 2025
Where: BT Social Club, Cosham, Portsmouth, PO6 3AJ
Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM
Tickets: £14 (available at the venue or online - booking fee applies) www.ticketsource.co.uk/chucklingcherriescomedy