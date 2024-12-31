A Spot of Activity Showcase Event 2025
Community Spotlight's ‘A Spot of Activity’ Showcase Event is a free event to help shine a 'spotlight' on local activity providers from across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.
We have 45 stallholders, representing sports clubs, social groups, leisure centres, support groups, health and fitness activities, creative writing, cake decorating, music, singing, dance, theatre, local authors, educational, community hubs and more!
There will be demonstrations throughout the afternoon from Classique Ballroom with a chance to try the Waltz and Cha Cha Cha, Forro Portsmouth Brazilian dancing, Gym 01 martial arts displays, Ludosport fitness with light sabers (age 18+) (think Star Wars), Historia Normannis historical re-enactment, Funk Format learn street dance moves, Rock Fit with Wayne to rock music and the finale will be from the Hampshire Caledonian Pipe Band!
Our 'A Spot of Activity' showcase event is a great way to discover just some of the amazing activities available for children and adults in the city!
We will also have a fundraising Raffle to support our event.
Where: Pitt Street Skatepark, 315 Commercial Road, Portsmouth, PO1 4AY (former Sainsbury’s store)
FREE Entry