A third of Hampshire locals feel left behind by technology

Research has found that over half of Hampshire locals (59%) lack confidence using basic technology, leaving 30% feeling left behind.

Only 45% of residents are completely confident they can use a smartphone and a laptop, despite over three-quarters of residents (77%) using a laptop in their daily routine.

Trooli research finds a quarter of Brits feel left behind by technology

The study, conducted by ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, also revealed that many Hampshire locals struggle with completing simple day-to-day tasks. Nearly a third (31%) don’t know how to pay for things on their phone, over a third (34%) cannot build a basic PowerPoint presentation, and 35% are unable to check their broadband speed.

People across the country are feeling the impact of this digital skills gap, with four in 10 admitting their lives would be better if their tech skills improved. Yet, many don’t know where to turn for help, with almost a third (31%) admitting they want to learn more but are not sure where to start.

This is affecting Brits’ relationships, with over a fifth (21%) communicating less with friends and family and almost a quarter (23%) feeling left out because of their poor tech skills. This isn’t just a problem for older generations, either. A quarter of Gen Zs and Millennials feel isolated because of their tech skills.

Careers are also suffering, with 25% of Brits missing out on roles because of their lack of tech know-how. Meanwhile, almost a fifth (18%) have resorted to lying about their IT skills when applying or interviewing for a job.

This is leading to a growing sense of shame, with almost a quarter (22%) feeling embarrassed about their skills. A further fifth admit they’ve been mocked about their tech skills.

It’s no surprise then that a quarter have cried over their poor tech skills, whilst almost a third (29%) have lashed out at a loved one due to tech frustration.

Commenting on the findings, Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli, says: “We work with our customers every day to help them get the very best out of their online experience. So, we were sad to discover just how many people in Hampshire and across the country are suffering because of their lack of technology skills.

“The research shows that many people simply don’t know where to turn for help. We don’t think anyone should feel alone or ashamed when it comes to their technology skills. So, we’ve put together a handy guide for people looking to brush up on basic skills that can help them unleash their full potential both at work and at home.”

Find out how to improve your tech skills.

Methodology

Survey was conducted amongst 2,000 UK consumers in May 2025.