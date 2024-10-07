Aerial Direct celebrates Mobile Industry Award win for 4th consecutive year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading Solent communications provider Aerial Direct, has been awarded ‘Best Mobile Service and Solution Provider’ for the 4th consecutive year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024.

The category recognises the investment and innovations Aerial Direct make to maintain competitive standards on mobile solutions and service to customers. To be recognised by the judges for four consecutive years highlights Aerial Directs’ consistently high standards and focus on delivering a great service to its customers.

“Winning this award for 4 years is an incredible achievement for Aerial Direct. Looking back to our first win in 2021, you can clearly see how much the company has moved forward. We work tirelessly with our partners to deliver the best customer service and product solutions for our ever-growing customer base. This is also a testimony to the hard work our teams put in, leading us to accomplish this milestone” says Jason Phillips, Chief Operating Officer at Aerial Direct. “This year we were immensely proud as we not only won this award, but we were also finalists in the ‘Best Customer Service’ and ‘Best Place to Work’ categories too.”

The annual event, hosted by online publication TechRadar Pro took place on Thursday 19th September at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, acknowledging the highest standards in the UK mobile and telecommunications industry. The event celebrates and recognises excellence in innovative products, solutions, services and providers that go above and beyond for their customers, partners and employees. Running for over 20 years, the event consists of a wide range of award categories including ‘Network of the Year’, ‘Campaign of the Year’, ‘Best Repair Service’ and ‘Sustainability Initiative of the Year’.

Aerial Direct team receiving their trophy from Jo Brand, the 2024 Mobile Industry Awards host.

About Aerial Direct

Aerial Direct leads the way in business telecommunications & IT services, providing award-winning communications solutions to over 85,000 businesses across the UK. Aerial Direct’s team of over 270 Fareham-based employees provide award-winning business communication solutions including mobiles, fixed line, broadband and complete managed IT support. With over 38 years’ industry experience, Aerial Direct has developed a strong and reliable product offering, trusted by over 15,500 Trustpilot reviews with an overall rating of ‘Excellent’.