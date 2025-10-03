AFC Portchester Academy holding trials this October

By Yasmin RobertsBartlett
Contributor
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 12:07 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2025, 20:48 BST
Is Your Child Leaving School in 2026? Discover AFC Portchester Academy Trials, taking place this October. At AFC Portchester, our Academy offers a unique opportunity, combining professional football development with continued education and career pathways in sport. We are now recruiting for our September 2026 intake, and your child could be part of it.

Date: Monday 27th October

Most Popular

Location: Cams Hill School

Timings: 19:00- 19:45 Presentation (Main Hall), 20:00-21:15 Trials (3G Pitch)

Academy Trialsplaceholder image
Academy Trials

Parents are strongly encouraged to attend the presentation to find out more about the Academy, speak with our coaching and education team, and see what we can offer your child.

Want to take part?

Register: https://form.jotform.com/252682614061353

What You’ll Learn on the Night:

AFC Portchester Academy, Home Gameplaceholder image
AFC Portchester Academy, Home Game
  • How the AFC Portchester Academy blends education and football
  • Our full-time training and match program
  • Qualifications available through our education partners
  • Career pathways within and beyond football
  • Q&A with Academy staff and coaches

We look forward to welcoming you and your child as they consider their next steps after school.

Related topics:Parents
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice