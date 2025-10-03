AFC Portchester Academy holding trials this October
Is Your Child Leaving School in 2026? Discover AFC Portchester Academy Trials, taking place this October. At AFC Portchester, our Academy offers a unique opportunity, combining professional football development with continued education and career pathways in sport. We are now recruiting for our September 2026 intake, and your child could be part of it.
Date: Monday 27th October
Location: Cams Hill School
Timings: 19:00- 19:45 Presentation (Main Hall), 20:00-21:15 Trials (3G Pitch)
Parents are strongly encouraged to attend the presentation to find out more about the Academy, speak with our coaching and education team, and see what we can offer your child.
Want to take part?
Register: https://form.jotform.com/252682614061353
What You’ll Learn on the Night:
- How the AFC Portchester Academy blends education and football
- Our full-time training and match program
- Qualifications available through our education partners
- Career pathways within and beyond football
- Q&A with Academy staff and coaches