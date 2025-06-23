Aldi hiring 80 store colleagues in Hampshire

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 11:36 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:40 BST
Aldi is actively recruiting for 80 store colleagues in Hampshire.

The UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

This includes both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Store Management Apprentice, all the way up to Assistant Store Manager, with salaries of up to £67,000.

Stores in Hampshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Chichester, Portsmouth and Farnborough.

Aldi is hiring 80 store colleagues across Hampshire.

Aldi offers industry-leading pay, with Store Assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service. In London, the starting rate is £14.05 per hour, rising to £14.35.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

The recruitment drive supports Aldi’s ongoing store growth, with upcoming openings in locations such as Oldbury in the West Midlands and Brighouse in West Yorkshire.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Those interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk

