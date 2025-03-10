All aboard the newly-restored locomotive Canadian Pacific at The Watercress Line

The public have the unique opportunity to be among the first passengers to enjoy a nostalgic ride on board The Watercress Line’s newly-restored SR Merchant Navy class locomotive, No. 35005 Canadian Pacific.

After years of meticulous renovation work by the railway’s skilled volunteers, this powerful steam giant is set to make a triumphant return to the rails this month, offering exclusive rides from March 20 to 23. Canadian Pacific was built in 1941 by a team, which included many women, working for Southern Railway at the Eastleigh Locomotive Works. It has been brought back to its former glory through the dedicated efforts of The Watercress Line’s expert staff and volunteers and the generous support of the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The restoration of Canadian Pacific has been a monumental 14-year project, driven by The Watercress Line’s skilled volunteers, who spent more than 10,000 hours on the renovation of the Bulleid Merchant Navy Class locomotive and two Bulleid carriages, 4211 and 1456.

It now takes its place in the Railway 200 campaign https://railway200.co.uk/ celebrating 200 years of railway travel in the UK. Designed for Southern Railway by Chief Mechanical Engineer Oliver Bulleid, 35005 Canadian Pacific featured an innovative design with a mixed traffic designation, providing a wartime service on the South Coast route. It was named after the shipping line providing vital supplies to isolated Britain in the darkest days of the Second World War.

After the war, it hauled the luxury boat trains of the mid-20th century, such as the Bournemouth Belle, Royal Wessex, and Atlantic Coast Express. The Watercress Line began restoration work in 2011 at the Eastleigh Works. Canadian Pacific’s overhaul included the reconstruction of the boiler, frame repairs, and the meticulous restoration of intricate mechanical components.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said: “This fantastic restoration of the historic locomotive Canadian Pacific is a testament to the dedication of our volunteers and the unwavering support of our partners. “Canadian Pacific is not just a locomotive; she represents the rich heritage of British engineering and the enduring spirit of our railway community.” Volunteer Brian Carter added: “Working on Canadian Pacific has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a great team effort in bringing this fantastic locomotive back to life.”

The project received £1,254,400 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Eilish McGuinness, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Canadian Pacific is a locomotive which tells an incredible story of our industrial past, from its wartime build through to its commercial service pulling luxury boat trains. It has now been meticulously restored over more than 10 years by dedicated volunteers and will be operated by The Watercress Line, preserving and sharing this unique heritage with everyone, now and in the future.

“This year marks 200 years of railway passenger travel, so it is great to announce this new lease of life for the Canadian Pacific in this anniversary year.” For more information and to book tickets for the heritage train rides, visit: https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/canadian-pacific-launch