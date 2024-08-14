All-ladies sea angling team continues mission to support Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After making waves at the 2024 Sea Angling Classic, the UK’s first all-ladies sea angling team has decided to continue their journey under a new banner—Rods & Ribbons.

The team, originally known as Team Crewsaver, captured the hearts of many during the Sea Angling Classic with their determination, teamwork, and commitment to a worthy cause. Despite challenging conditions and limited time to prepare, they finished 21st out of 33 boats and team member Gemma Robins claimed the Best Lady Angler award. Their efforts proved that angling is not just a sport for the seasoned but an inclusive activity that anyone can embrace. Their decision to continue fishing together as Rods & Ribbons reflects their shared dedication to promoting inclusivity in the sport and supporting cancer research.

This weekend, the newly named Rods & Ribbons of Gemma, Emma, Hannah and Izzy will be participating in another significant event, where they hope to build on the momentum from their recent adventure. Their bright pink Crewsaver lifejackets highlights their continued partnership with Cancer Research UK, and a beacon of hope and a reminder of the importance of their cause. The team is eager to continue raising funds and awareness and invites the community to support them in their ongoing efforts.

Team Rods & Ribbons Gemma, Hannah, Izzy and Emma

Rods & Ribbons remains committed to breaking down barriers in angling, inspiring others to join the sport, and making a difference in the fight against cancer. Their journey is far from over, and they are excited to see where their rods will take them next as they cast their lines for a cause that matters to them all.

The limited edition pink Crewsaver Crewfit 165N Sport Lifejacket is available to all those who donate £100 or more via this link. All 100% of these donations go directly towards supporting breast cancer. Donations of any other nomination will go directly to Cancer Research UK in an effort to support all cancers.

About Rods & Ribbons

Rods & Ribbons, formerly called Team Crewsaver is made up of Gemma Robins, Emma York, Hannah Burywood and Izzy George. The team of four came together in 2024 with a combined mission to challenge themselves to something new, raise awareness of sea safety and vital funds for Cancer Research UK. They are anchored in hope.

Find out more about the team and follow their progress here https://www.instagram.com/rods_and_ribbons_/