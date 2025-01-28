All-Rounder Charli Knott returns to Utilita Bowl for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian all-rounder Charli Knott will play for Hampshire for the first half of the 2025 season.

The 22-year-old will be available for the first eight Metro Bank One-Day Cup and Vitality Blast matches.

Knott returns to Utilita Bowl having featured for Southern Vipers, the women’s regional team based at the venue, in 2024 where she scored 563 runs and took 32 wickets in 20 matches.

She proved to be a star signing as she recorded her first-ever professional century at Bristol when she made 102 against Western Storm, and she claimed best T20 figures of 4-23 at Utilita Bowl against the same opposition.

Charli Knott

Charli Knott said: “I can’t wait to be joining Hampshire again for this summer. I absolutely loved my time with the Vipers last year, the club offers an amazing environment both on the field and off, with great team mates, and support staff. I am thrilled with the opportunity to be back again”

In the 2024 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), Knott scored 297 runs and took 12 wickets for Brisbane Heat as they finished second in the competition.

Knott has also scored 255 runs for her native Queensland in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League, with a best of 79 not out coming against Australian Capital Territory, and another half-century against Tasmania. She has also claimed ten wickets with a best of 3-22 against Western Australia.

Adam Carty, Regional Director of Women’s Cricket, added: “To have Charli return to us, 12 months on from her first outing for the region, in the colours of Hampshire is a massive coup for the county and hopefully reflective of the mutual respect felt between player and club.

Charli Knott with head coach, Charlotte Edwards

“She certainly came to fore in all disciplines across both formats last season, populating our honours board with bat and ball, whilst pulling off one of the best catches I’ve ever seen vs the Stars at Falkland CC, in July.

“She’s a tremendous all-round cricketer and one that leads by example in her practice and prep. We’re delighted to have her back.”

Knott also featured for Charlotte Edwards’ Southern Brave in The Hundred in 2024, where she played in three matches as a replacement for Smriti Mandhana due to the Asia Cup; she scored 32 runs and took one wicket.

