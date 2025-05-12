Almost £800 raised by orchestra for Farlington Parish Raise the Roof fund

Almost £800 was presented towards Farlington Parish’s Raise the Roof appeal on Sunday, the proceeds of Portsmouth Philharmonic Orchestra’s concert in March.

Chair of the Orchestra Di Lloyd attended a service at the Church of the Resurrection in Penrhyn Road and, in front of the congregation, handed over a cheque for £778 to the Revd Canon Paul Gully, Rector of the parish and the Revd Deb Henning Vears, Assistant Curate.

Di said: “This was one of the highest amounts we’ve ever raised at a concert and it’s a good cause close to our hearts as we rehearse here every Sunday and stage at least one every year here.

“When we heard that the church was looking to raise funds to undertake repairs we wanted to help.”

Farlington Parish in the diocese of Portsmouth has two churches, both of which have roofs that require significant financial outlay to maintain effective protection for the churches and visitors beneath.

The Portsmouth Philharmonic was founded in 2009 and the open-access, amateur orchestra has raised almost £25,000 for local good causes since then. It is also supported by printing from Bishops Printers, which is based in Farlington.

The orchestra’s next concert is on Saturday June 28 (7pm) at St Faith’s church Lee-on-the-Solent. More details and tickets are available here < https://www.montserratevents.co.uk/summerconcertinformation>.