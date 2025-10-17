Amanda Martin MP Celebrates Portsmouth Finalists in the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards

Amanda Martin, Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North, has congratulated three outstanding local businesses for reaching the finals of the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (TURTA) 2025 a national celebration of excellence in Turkish cuisine and hospitality.

The Portsmouth finalists are:

Mehmet Kitchen Copnor – Best Turkish Restaurant Regional

– Best Turkish Restaurant Regional Yaprak Restaurant Port Solent – Chef of the Year

– Chef of the Year The Best Kebab North End – Best Delivery

The Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in food, service, and contribution to their local communities. Voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best of the UK’s Turkish culinary scene and the people behind it.

Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see Mehmet Kitchen, Yaprak, and The Best Kebab recognised on the national stage. These businesses are more than just great places to eat they are cornerstones of our community.

Their success reflects not only the talent and dedication of their teams but also the huge role small, independent restaurants play in our local economy and cultural life. I encourage everyone in Portsmouth to get behind them by casting their votes and celebrating everything they bring to our city.”

From creating jobs and supporting local suppliers to bringing people together and celebrating cultural heritage, businesses like these are vital to Portsmouth’s social and economic fabric.

Portsmouth’s finalists have demonstrated innovation, community spirit, and unwavering commitment to quality, all of which deserve national recognition.

Many Turkish restaurants and takeaways in the UK were founded by migrant entrepreneurs and are still family-run. Their stories, flavours, and success reflect the rich multicultural fabric of British society.

Amanda Martin added:“The achievements of Mehmet Kitchen, Yaprak, and The Best Kebab are a testament to the strength of multicultural Britain. These businesses represent the best of our community hardworking, welcoming, and full of pride in what they do.”

The public can now vote for their favourite restaurants and takeaways via the official Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards website. The winners will be announced later this year at a national awards ceremony.