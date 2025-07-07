Ascend-UK Launches to Support International Students with Trusted Guardianship and Education Support Services across the UK.
Ascend-UK’s mission is to ensure every student, at all ages and stages, thrives both inside and outside the classroom, feeling secure, supported, and confident in their educational journey.
Head of Families and Training, Recruitment and Marketing local business woman Beverley Poole said “We started Ascend UK because we saw a real need for ethical, transparent, and truly student-focused guardianship.” Co-Director Frank Tian, resident in China, who has worked with Beverley and one other director for the past few years added, “We are committed to building strong, personal relationships with each student and their family, no matter where their home country may be.”
The services are offered are for young children accessing Preparatory education, through Secondary, Sixth Form and also University students who might he living in the UK for the first time in their education journey
Key services will include a wide range of support to Families from, but not exhaustive, mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Nigeria, India, Germany and Spain.
Families can expect their children attending Independent Schools to be able to chose from the following services from a Three Tiered offer depending on their circumstances from an Essential, Enhanced and Exclusive offer.
24/7 Guardianship and Welfare support
School matching and entry examination support
Tutor support from subject specialists
First class training for Guardians at all Ages and Stages of education
School Holiday clubs meeting with other students and Guardians
Academic progress monitoring
Visa and relocation assistance
Emotional wellbeing and cultural adaptation support
Ongoing communication with families
To celebrate its launch, Ascend-UK is also introducing a monthly newsletter titled “News and Views from Our Families and Guardians”, sharing insights, student stories, and valuable tips for navigating life and learning in the UK.
If you are an Independent School looking for First Class Guardianship services, an International family starting out on your child’s educational journey in the UK, or looking for an alternative offer, then please get in touch at [email protected]
Website: www.ascend-uk.com
Social Media: (Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn - other)